LPD asks for help finding person of interest in fatal Sunday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Leo Contreras, who has an active warrant for evading in a vehicle.

At 2:24 p.m., Texas Anti-Gang Center officers attempted to stop Contreras for a traffic violation near 52nd Street and Avenue G. Contreras fled in his vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit which ended in Contreras crashing in the 400 block of 38th Street.

Following the pursuit, officers obtained a warrant for Contreras for evading in a vehicle.

At 6:50 p.m., Lubbock Police attempted to serve the warrant in the 500 block of 53rd Street, but the residence was unoccupied.

Contreras is also a person of interest in a fatal shooting on May 9.

Individuals with information on Contreras’ whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 or Investigator Jason Johnson at (806) 549-8023. Information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

