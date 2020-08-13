LPD asks for help identifying robbery suspects

(LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are requesting the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

On August 8 around 9:45 p.m., two armed suspects entered Fast Stop, located at 7302 4th Street, held an employee at gunpoint, and stole money from the cash register and a pack of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

