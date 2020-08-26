LPD asks for help identifying suspect in May fatal hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help on a hit and run crash that occurred on May 6 around 3:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 1st Place.

Through the initial investigation, officers determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Zenith Avenue and turned westbound onto Auburn Street, when it struck 52-year-old Lydia Lopez and her motorized wheel chair. The driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the area.

Lopez was transported to UMC where she was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can be eligible for a $500 cash reward.