LPD asks for help in locating robbery suspect, offers reward

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection to the aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven store on August 17.

According to LPD, the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt with “Austin” on the front and work pants with black knee protection at the time of the robbery. Police said the suspect might still own these items.

The vehicle involved in the robbery appeared to be a light colored four-door passenger car.

According to LPD, the suspect likely had a getaway driver.

LPD is asking for the public to call Crime line at (806) 741-1000 if they have any information that might lead to the suspect’s arrest, and are offering a $1,000 reward.

The getaway car, a tan four-door passenger car. (LPD)