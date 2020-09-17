LPD asks for help locating man wanted for parole violation, child sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Benjamin Ray Mitchell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a parole violation and has an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mitchell has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 160 pounds and 5 feet 11 inches tall.

Mitchell should be considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen, call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.