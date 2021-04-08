LPD asks for public’s help identifying suspect accused of dragging officer alongside motorcycle

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of injuring a police officer during a traffic stop Monday.

Read the full release by LPD below.

The Lubbock Police Department is requesting information on the identity of the driver of a motorcycle who drug an officer around 100 feet after an attempted traffic stop shortly after 2:30 a.m. April 5.

A Lubbock Police Officer observed the motorcycle in the 3000 block of Idalou Road without a license plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and exited his marked patrol vehicle to make contact with the driver. When the officer instructed the driver to turn off the motorcycle, the driver refused to do so and began to attempt to flee the scene. In an attempt to prevent the driver from evading, the officer grabbed the motorcycle, but the driver intentionally drove away. The officer’s hand became stuck, and the motorcycle drug him approximately 100-120 feet. The officer was able to free himself, but had injuries to his hand.

Additional Lubbock Police Officers were able to locate the driver of the motorcycle and attempted to initiate a stop again. The driver fled again, leading to a pursuit.

The driver is a younger male and was wearing a helmet with red and stripes and a dark-colored backpack and riding a green motorcycle.

Lubbock Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the motorcycle to call Detective Joe Camacho at 806-775-2430 or Crime Line at 741-1000 where callers may remain anonymous.

