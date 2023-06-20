LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced it was searching for a robbery suspect at a convenient store/ gas station near the 600 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

According to LPD, the suspect robbed the same business twice. The first robbery occurred on June 10 just before 5:15 a.m. Officers determined the suspect “displayed a handgun” before demanding money from the cashier.

The second robbery happened on Tuesday morning at 6:14 a.m. where the suspect displayed a handgun again and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect was described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old and believed to be about 5’7 to 5’8 and 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Crimeline at (806) 741-1000 or Detective Ward at (806) 775-2432.