LPD asks for public’s help in September deadly drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department asked the public’s help for any information that would lead to any information involving a September shooting that left Domingo Siri, 30, dead. Crime Line was offering a $5,000 reward.

Read the latest news release on the shooting from police below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30 year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20 year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.)

