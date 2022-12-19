LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of a Lubbock man.

According to a press release from Lubbock Police Department, Patrick Jones, 40, was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Jones’ death to contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

LPD said investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

200 block of Sherman Avenue (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.