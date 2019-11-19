LPD asks public for help, seeking suspect in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Juan Manuel Pineda. He is wanted for his involvement in the shooting of Jaime “Sylas” Duran and has a felony warrant for endangering a child.

Pineda is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 125 pounds and five feet six inches tall. He has ties to both the Lubbock and Brownfield areas.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Officer Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)

Related Story: $30 marijuana deal gone bad led to shooting and killing of 16-year-old in Lubbock, warrant said