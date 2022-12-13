LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Jonathan Caspell, graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico on Friday, according to LPD.

In a press release, LPD said Chief Caspell walked across the stage and accepted his diploma after FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray’s remarks at the ceremony.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department: