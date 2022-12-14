LPD Assistant Chief of Police Jonathan Caspell (Photo provided in a Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department announced the graduation of Assistant Chief of Police Jonathan Caspell from the 284th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend,” a press release from LPD said.

LPD said Caspell graduated on December 9 with 236 other law enforcement professionals from 48 states and the District of Columbia.

The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organization and five federal civilian organizations.

Chief Caspell walked across the stage and accepted his diploma following FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray’s remarks at the ceremony, the press release said.

According to the FBI, a total of 53,907 graduates have completed the National Academy since it began in 1935.