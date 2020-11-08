LPD: Attempted traffic stop leads to chase, crash in East Lubbock early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Vanda Avenue that occurred around 3 a.m.  

An LPD Officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a Mercury Grand Marquis in the 2200 block of East Broadway. The vehicle fled and lost control, striking a wooden utility pole. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers apprehended one passenger, 22-year-old Danta Thomas. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)

