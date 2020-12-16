LPD, BBBS of Lubbock to celebrate the Christmas season with Santa Cops on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

Lubbock Police Officers partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock to provide a special Christmas to local children enrolled in the organization’s mentoring programs. On Saturday, December 19th, Lubbock Police officers will arrive at each home with a bag prepared by Santa himself for the boys and girls they are paired with for the event.

Santa Cops is a volunteer-based event that meets the needs and Christmas wishes of children while also building friendships with local law enforcement and the community. According to Sergeant Tim Seeley, “Santa Cops will look different this year, but we would rather make adjustments than cancel this amazing event that officers and children look forward to each year.” Santa Cops has been a Lubbock Christmas tradition for more than a decade. Donations for future Santa Cops are always welcome. For more information about the event or how to donate, please contact the Lubbock Professional Police Association or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. The mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

(News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock)