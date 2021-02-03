LPD: Both drivers die in 2-vehicle crash on Southeast Drive Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 9 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 6900 block of Southeast Drive.

A tractor-trailer, driven by 57-year-old Ernesto Aguilar, was traveling southeast within the 6900 block of Southeast Drive, while a box truck, driven by 41-year-old Augustin Vasquez, was traveling northwest in the same block. The two vehicles collided. The crash is still under investigation.

Aguilar and Vasquez were both transported to University Medical Center and were pronounced deceased.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)