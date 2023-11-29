LUBBOCK, Texas–Lubbock drivers will now have another responsibility out on the roads. Lubbock Police Department (LPD) assistant chief Nathan White said it used to be the officer’s responsibility to collect information during minor traffic crashes for insurance companies, but it will soon be up to the drivers to complete.

LPD will no longer respond to these kinds of calls if there are no serious injuries or damage.

“If it’s a minor accident without substantial damage and there are no injuries and the vehicles can be moved safely off the roadway so that the traffic flow is not affected, then that’s when we’re going to encourage the people to exchange information,” White said.

Drivers will now be expected to fill out a CR-2 blue form that they can give to their respective insurers, cutting out the department from the process.

White said this has been in the works for quite some time. Earlier this year, former Lubbock police chief Floyd Mitchell introduced it to the city council. The department said they were making the change to ensure police have more time to respond to higher-priority calls more quickly.

According to a release about the change to the process, the department said they responded to 48,000 crashes. Out of those, nearly 3,000 ended with citizens filling out their own CR-2 Forms. For the remaining 45,000 crashes.

The department said it takes about one hour for an officer to gather the appropriate information and complete their report, more than 1,922 days’ worth of time.

“We talked to the traffic units from the top ten cities by population across the state of Texas and then some regional cities to Midland, Odessa, Amarillo, those cities as well, and looked at their policies and compared them to our policies and what we tried to do was was tailor for what we thought would be best for Lubbock,” White said.

White said if involved in a traffic accident, get as much information from the other driver to help fill out the form. Most importantly, their name, address, license plate, and the Name of their Motor Vehicle Liability Insurer.

White said although this is an adjustment for everyone, they will still respond should anyone feel they are in danger or need help.

“We’ll show up to help and we’ll be there if somebody needs us…It’s going to be a learning curve for everybody, so we want to help when we can,” White said. “But once we get this process down and we start utilizing these blue forms more, it’ll be an easier process for everybody.”

LPD said crashes, including hit-and-runs, must be reported to LPD within 24 hours of the crime or its discovery for them to investigate and file a report. White said officers will continue to respond to and file a CR-3 report for all crashes involving injury or death.

If you need a CR-2 blue form, they are available online to print out as well as at all three substations and the Lubbock Police headquarters.

The change will go into effect January 1, 2024.