LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were arrested after an investigation turned up thousands in cash, 6.3 pounds of cocaine and a stolen gun, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Trevon Hicks, 27, and Rodrick Bibbs, 22, were taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 in the 3300 block of East Bates.

(Lubbock Police Department)

Police said when SWAT helped serve the search warrant, both Hicks and Bibbs ran from the back of the house. The two were seen trying to get rid of evidence by Texas DPS air support.

Both were taken into custody shortly after without issues, LPD said.

During the search, police found cocaine worth more than $100,000, along with $72,220 in cash and two firearms, one of which was stolen.

Both suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and booked of felony charges for “manufacturing, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of stolen firearms.”

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

