LPD: Chase ends with major crash, public urged to avoid area

LUBBOCK, Texas — A car chase by the Lubbock Police Department ended with a major crash at the 3900 block of University Avenue, according to LPD.

LPD said one person suffered minor injuries and two people were taken into custody.

A photojournalist at the scene said he saw a female in handcuffs.

LPD released the following statement on the incident:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle that officers were pursuing. The pursuit began in the 3800 block of Ave Q at 2:20 p.m. and ended in the 3900 block of University Ave. At least one person suffered moderate injuries and two suspects were taken into custody.

LPD also urged drivers to avoid the area.

