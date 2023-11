LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is conducting an investigation after a pursuit led to a crash Sunday in the 1500 block of 40th Street.

LPD said the pursuit started after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 3:50 p.m.

LPD said one of two occupants in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. A utility pole in the alley was also damaged in the collision, according to LPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.