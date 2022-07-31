LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the 2500 block of 40th Street following a police chase.
The pursuit began at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, police said, and ended two minutes later with the suspect vehicle crashing into a tree.
“The suspect suffered moderate injuries,” LPD said. “No other injuries have been reported at this time.”
Other details were not yet released.
