LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the 2500 block of 40th Street following a police chase.

The pursuit began at 10:27 p.m. Saturday, police said, and ended two minutes later with the suspect vehicle crashing into a tree.

“The suspect suffered moderate injuries,” LPD said. “No other injuries have been reported at this time.”

Other details were not yet released.

2500 block of 40th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

