LUBBOCK, Texas — In a video posted on social media by the Lubbock Police Department, Police Chief Floyd Mitchell detailed 911 calls and how they are answered. This came after it was publicly revealed LPD had more than 30,000 abandoned 911 calls in 2022.

EverythingLubbock.com previously obtained a report from the Lubbock Emergency Communications District that explained, “Abandoned calls are calls in which the caller hung up before the call was answered.”

In the video posted to social media on Tuesday, Chief Mitchell detailed LPD’s dispatch staff, which he said had 51 positions. Chief Mitchell said, “Someone is always there to answer your call.”

According to Chief Mitchell, LPD has 10 emergency lines in its communication center. Chief Mitchell said because of this, if authorities get multiple calls for one incident, it might “take a little longer for a line to be answered.”

If someone hangs up before the call is answered or before 90 seconds of ringing passed, dispatchers will return the call, Chief Mitchell said. Of the 30,017 abandoned calls, Chief Mitchell said dispatchers were able to get in contact with 26,448 (88.1%) of callers.

Lubbock resident Renee Acker told EverythingLubbock.com she recently had to call 911 and got no answer. Acker said she called several times, even from different phones.

“I never in my life, thought that when you call for help, there wouldn’t be anybody,” Acker said.

EverythingLubbock.com gave LPD the chances to provide a statement on Friday and Monday after the initial article about 911 issues. Our coverage began when Mayor Tray Payne issued a statement saying LPD should do better at answering 911 calls. The video LPD posted to social media on Tuesday was the first time police responded to recent public concerns about 911 calls in Lubbock.