LPD chief finalists come to town as decision draws near

Community members on Wednesday had the chance to get to know the finalists for the Lubbock police chief job.

Each candidate has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

“It started shortly after chief stevens left, the city opened a position and resumes were taken in,” said Neal Barron, assistant chief of LPD.

Earning the title of Chief of Police is a thorough process. It initiated with 43 applicants having to complete a round of questions, interviews and background checks.

Now just three finalists are left.

Barron is currently serving as Assistant Chief of the Bureau of Operations at LPD.

“I’m excited that I’ve been in Lubbock for 23 years with the police department,” Barron said “I’m excited to have made it this far in the chiefs process and looking forward to servicing the police department for however many years.”

Floyd Mitchell is currently serving as the chief of police for the city of Temple, Texas.

“What I want to do is, I want to make sure we become the best police department we can,” Mitchell said. “I think the Lubbock Police Department has a great foundation, great community, very strong community that supports the police department.”

Richard Bash is the final candidate, he is deputy chief of police with the city of Columbus, Ohio.

“Lubbock is an exciting quickly growing city,” Bash said. “We were able to drive around, [My wife and I] saw just how quickly buildings are being built, the annexations, the excitement of the new substations, new police headquarters.”

Each candidate will have their final interview with city leaders on Thursday.