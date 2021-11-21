LPD Chief Floyd Mitchell to kick off The Salvation Army of Lubbock’s Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Salvation Army of Lubbock:

Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Tuesday, November 23 at the United Supermarkets (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Post, Tahoka, Littlefield, Hale Center and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2021 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.

Shoppers will also see SILENT KETTLES at various locations all season long. Silent Kettles are simply Kettle Stations that are unmanned. The Silent Kettle concept was launched last year during the pandemic when volunteer resources to man the Kettles were unavailable. The simple idea is to remind the public that whether a Red Kettle is manned or not, the need remains and when shoppers see a Red Kettle that is not paired with a bellringer, they are still encouraged to give – the Silent Kettle locations have a uniques sign that identifies them as Silent Kettles. Although on the rebound, the past year has been troubling for everyone, however, it has been particularly challenging for the vulnerable population groups that The Salvation Army assists throughout the year. Families continue to balance the challenges of covering monthly bills whilst also adequately caring for their families. The mounting pressures for moms and dads of making ends meet are compounded by the added burden of making the holiday season a bright one for their children and family members.

Understanding the unique challenges surrounding the pandemic, an anonymous donor has pledged a lead challenge gift to the Red Kettle Campaign (the amount of the gift will be announced at the campaign kickoff event). “We’re honored to be part of a community that takes the well-being and care of others so seriously,” shares Major David Worthy. “The donor’s challenge is the kind of thing that makes the Texas South Plains the community that we all love and revere. The Red Kettle Campaign is ignited by The Salvation Army, but fueled by the community – every penny raised through the campaign remains right here in West Texas to provide life-sustaining services and programs to so many in need – during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

2021 is the 130th year of the Red Kettle Campaign nationally and it serves as the single-largest annual fundraiser for The Salvation Army in Lubbock. Red Kettle donations support a variety of programs and services including providing food, shelter, rental assistance, transportation, shelter and respite for those in need and holiday assistance to tens of thousands of West Texans served by The Salvation Army each year.

