LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Lubbock Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, will serve as the guest reader at the final meeting of the Family Summer Book Club, on Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities conference room located at 102 Avenue J. Mitchell will read My Voice is a Trumpet written by Jimmie Allen.

Families have been meeting at Catholic Charities each Saturday since June 11th for breakfast, reading, free books, and visits from various guest readers. The reading club is a collaborative effort of the National Family Support Network (NFSN), Family & Youth Success (FAYS)and Kinship programs of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities, a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency, is a local organization that has several programs in place to support families and individuals. The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, and resources for kinship families.

More information about Catholic Charities can be found at www.cclubbock.org.

