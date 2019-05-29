LPD Chief Greg Stevens honored at retirement ceremony

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens was honored at a retirement ceremony in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

Stevens is retiring from the Lubbock Police Department after 27 years to begin a new chapter as the chief of the Rockport Police Department.

According to a previous press release, this move to the coast has been a life-long goal of Stevens and his family.

“Years ago, my wife and I set a long term goal of sometime retiring to the Texas coast, and we’ve planned for that goal financially and career wise,” said Stevens, in the press release. “This opportunity has come along for me to accelerate our goal to relocate to the coast and to continue working in law enforcement in an ideal retirement capacity.”

Stevens has accrued 31 years of law enforcement service through the military and LPD.

His last day with LPD is set for May 31.