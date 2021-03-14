LPD: Child dead after being found in Central Lubbock hotel pool

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a Central Lubbock hotel pool, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

Officer were called to the Hawthorne Suites located in the 4400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway early Sunday morning.

LPD said the child was transported to University Medical Center by UMC EMS where they were pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar