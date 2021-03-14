LPD: Child dead after being found in Central Lubbock hotel pool

LUBBOCK, Texas — A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a Central Lubbock hotel pool, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

Officer were called to the Hawthorne Suites located in the 4400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway early Sunday morning.

LPD said the child was transported to University Medical Center by UMC EMS where they were pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.