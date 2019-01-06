Update: Child struck by vehicle in Southwest Lubbock early Sunday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of traffic accident involving a pedestrian early Sunday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock.
The accident was reported just after noon in the 9800 block of Frankford Avenue at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
According the Lubbock Police Department, a child was struck by a vehicle.
The child suffered what police said where serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
A family member contacted us on Facebook later in the afternoon with an update. She said her son had been released from the hospital and was doing well.
