LUBBOCK, Texas-– Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock will team up with the Lubbock Police Department to raise money for the Special Olympics Texas Statewide Event.

The event will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse located at 4810 South Loop 289.

A press release stated that police officers will “help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations.”

According to the release, Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the Lone Star State raised more than $1,746,600 over the past 14 years for the Special Olympics.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD and confirmed that at least one representative from its Community Engagement Unit will be present at the event.

All donations at the event will go directly to the Special Olympics Texas.