LPD conducted virtual candlelight ceremony for National Police Week.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police posted video of a virtual candlelight ceremony on Wednesday evening in honor of National Police Week.

“This year, things may look a little different during #NationalPoliceWeek due to COVID-19, but we would like to take a moment to remember those who have fallen in the line of duty….” LPD said.

The virtual candlelight vigil was conducted by Lubbock Police Honor Guard.

LPD said, “You can participate by lighting a candle in your home in honor of all fallen first responders.”

Officer Nicholas Reyna lost his life in the line of duty in January.

“This has truly been a difficult time not only in the United States of America but across the world,” Chief Floyd Mitchell said. “The men and women of the Lubbock Police Department remain resilient and stronger as one family. We will never forget or fallen brothers and sister in LE, #NationalPoliceWeek.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page for the Northwest Texas Region reposted a message Wednesday that said in part, “’Blessed are the peacemakers.’ Take a moment today to remember our fallen heroes.”

