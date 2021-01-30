LPD conducting 3 follow-up crash investigations on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 31.

The unit will start their investigations in the 4800 block of University Avenue. All northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second location will be in the 3300 block of 34th Street. Roadway closures are not expected. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The third location will be in the 1000 block of North Quaker Avenue. All southbound lanes will be closed at Itasca Street. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)