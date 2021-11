LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department announced Wednesday that a death investigation was underway after a report of a dead infant at an East Lubbock apartment complex.

2100 block of East 4th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Officers responded to the Hilltop Apartments, 2105 East 4th Street, in reference to a 3-month-old who “was not responding,” police said.

While police confirmed an investigation, they said it was in the preliminary stages and ongoing at the time this article was published.