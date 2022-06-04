LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Transportation, will conduct multiple follow-up crash investigations on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The unit will begin their Sunday follow-up investigations at 6:00 a.m. at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue. During this follow-up investigation, southbound lanes of traffic will be diverted west. Northbound lanes of Upland Avenue will be diverted east onto 82nd Street. Traffic traveling east on 82nd Street will be diverted south. Westbound lanes of 82nd Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. This investigation is expected to take approximately one hour

The next investigation is expected to start at 7:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of 34th Street. During this part of the follow-up investigation, 34th Street will be closed in both directions from Joliet Avenue to Indiana Avenue. This investigation is expected to take about one hour.

The investigations will continue at 8:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 50th Street. The intersection will have periodic lane closures throughout the follow-up investigation. Eastbound traffic will be reduce to one lane. This investigation is expected to take about an hour and a half.

The next follow-up investigation will occur in the 2700 block of 82nd Street at 10:00 a.m. All traffic on 82nd Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the follow-up investigation. This investigation is expected to take about an hour.

The investigations will continue at 11:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of University Avenue. Southbound lanes of University Avenue are expected to be reduced to one lane, with northbound lanes diverted east onto 58th Street. The westbound lanes of 58th Street will be diverted at Avenue W and eastbound lanes will be diverted South onto University Avenue. This investigation is expected to take about an hour and fifteen minutes.

The final follow-up investigation is expected to start at 12:45 p.m. in the 6700 block of Quaker Avenue. During this part of the follow-up investigation, north and southbound lanes of traffic will be reduce to one lane in each direction. This investigation is expected to take about one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use alternate routes since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)