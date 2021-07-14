LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. July 15.

The unit will start their investigations at 19th Street and Interstate 27.

Westbound traffic on 19 th Street will be redirected northbound on to Avenue C.

Street will be redirected northbound on to Avenue C. Eastbound traffic on 19 th Street will be redirected southbound in to the 1900 block of the Interstate 27 access road.

Street will be redirected southbound in to the 1900 block of the Interstate 27 access road. Northbound traffic in the 1900 block of the Interstate 27 access road will be redirected to the turnaround.

This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur in the 4900 block of South Loop 289.

Westbound traffic along the S. Loop 289 access road will be rerouted northbound on Utica Avenue.

Parking lot entrances along the access road will be blocked and inaccessible.

Eastbound and Westbound traffic along 66th Street will be shut down temporarily investigators, but quickly opened back up.

This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The third investigation will occur in the 2800 block of South Loop 289.

Eastbound traffic along the 2800 block of S. Loop 289 will be shut completely down, and rerouted off the Loop at the Indiana Avenue exit.

The on-ramp to the S. Loop 289 (along the 3200 block of the S. Loop 289 access road) will be closed.

This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The final investigation will occur in the 5200 block of Clovis Road.

The Northwest lanes to the West of North Slide Road will be shut down temporarily. Traffic will be redirected northbound or southbound on North Slide Road.

The north access road lanes to the west of N. Slide Road will be shut down.

Northwest traffic on the access road will be redirected northbound on to North Slide Road.

Southeast traffic on the access road will be redirected southbound toward Kent Street or southeast on Clovis Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

