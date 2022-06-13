LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations on Tuesday, June 14th.

The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at 19th Street and West Loop 289. Traffic on the northbound access road of West Loop 289 will be diverted East onto 19th Street, while eastbound traffic on 19th Street will be diverted South onto the West Loop 289 access road, and traffic on westbound 19th Street will be diverted North onto the West Loop 289 access road.

The second investigation is expected to begin at 10:00 a.m. in the westbound main lanes of the 3700 block of North Loop 289. All westbound traffic will be diverted at the Landmark Lane exit. In addition, the entrance ramp from the southbound access road will be blocked off.

The third investigation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the 5800 block of I-27. All traffic in those lanes will be diverted onto the Slaton Highway exit. The on-ramp from Slaton Highway will also be blocked off.

These mapping operations are expected to last until at least noon.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

