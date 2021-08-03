LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Wednesday, August 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct four follow-up crash investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. August 4.

The unit will start their investigations at Idalou Road and Northeast Loop 289. Both the southbound access road of Idalou Road and the westbound access road of Loop 289 will be affected with TxDOT assisting with traffic direction. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

The second investigation will occur in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The southbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 38th Street will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour.

The third investigation will occur in the 1100 block of 34th Street. Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto Avenue L. Avenue J and Avenue K will both be closed at 34th Street. This operation is expected to take approximately two hours.

The final investigation will occur in the 5500 block of 34th Street. Westbound traffic will be closed and diverted onto Chicago Avenue. This operation is expected to take an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

