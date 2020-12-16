LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations Wednesday in Northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. today in the area of Idalou Highway and North Niter Avenue.

The Eastbound lanes of Idalou Highway will be closed at 19th Street and Parkway Drive, and traffic will be diverted to the access road. The investigation is expected to last for approximately 2 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route.

