The Major Crash Investigation Unit and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. July 12.

The investigation will be in the 2400 block of 34th Street and the 3400 block of Avenue X. The following traffic changes will occur:

On 34 th Street All eastbound traffic at 2500 34 th Street will be diverted onto University Avenue All westbound traffic will be diverted north onto Avenue X No eastbound turns will be permitted from University onto 34 th Street

On Avenue X Avenue X will be closed between 34 th Street and 36 th Street, including the intersections at each end of the closure



On 35 th Street All eastbound and westbound traffic at Avenue X will be closed

The operations is expected to last 2 hours. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

