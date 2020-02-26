LPD conducting Overton Park Neighborhood deployment

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a two-day neighborhood deployment near Overton Park at the intersection of 14th Street and Avenue T.

Citizens living or working in the area are invited to meet with officers, investigators and members of the Community Engagement Unit about any concerns they have or to meet the officers who work in their area.

The LPD Mobile Operations Trailer will serve as the command post through 4 p.m. Thursday.

