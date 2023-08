LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, one person was transported to University Medical Center by EMS after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.

LPD said that the person suffered moderate injuries, after it was initially reported that the injuries were serious.

Officers were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. for a crash at 62nd and Frankford Avenue.

