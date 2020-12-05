LPD confirms Walmart shooting suspect in custody following attempted carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed just after 7:00 p.m. Friday that Kaleb Vasquez, 20, was arrested at a Stripes Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Avenue A after an attempted carjacking.

(Nexstar/Staff)

LPD had initially requested help in locating Vasquez, who was suspected in a shooting murder at the Walmart at 702 West Loop 289 earlier on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m., inside the Walmart. LPD said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unidentified victim deceased inside the store.

A photojournalist at the scene said the Walmart was evacuated following the shooting.

LPD released a statement on the arrest:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – At approximately 7:15 p.m., Lubbock Police Patrol Unit and Crime Suppression Unit, TAG, ATF, LSO, DPS 105 and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit,​ responded to an attempted carjacking call at Stripes, located at 1818 Avenue A.

20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez was located in the area and arrested without incident.

This case remains under investigation.