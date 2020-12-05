LPD confirms Walmart shooting suspect in custody following attempted carjacking

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department confirmed just after 7:00 p.m. Friday that Kaleb Vasquez, 20, was arrested at a Stripes Convenience Store in the 1800 block of Avenue A after an attempted carjacking.
LPD had initially requested help in locating Vasquez, who was suspected in a shooting murder at the Walmart at 702 West Loop 289 earlier on Friday.
The shooting happened just after 3:45 p.m., inside the Walmart. LPD said officers responded to a shots fired call and found an unidentified victim deceased inside the store.
A photojournalist at the scene said the Walmart was evacuated following the shooting.
LPD released a statement on the arrest:
(LUBBOCK, TX) – At approximately 7:15 p.m., Lubbock Police Patrol Unit and Crime Suppression Unit, TAG, ATF, LSO, DPS 105 and Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, responded to an attempted carjacking call at Stripes, located at 1818 Avenue A.
20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez was located in the area and arrested without incident.
This case remains under investigation.