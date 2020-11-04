LPD continue searching for missing man as anniversary approaches

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – As the one-year-anniversary of his disappearance approaches, Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb, a missing man who was last seen on Nov. 7, 2019, near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Webb’s family is offering an increased reward of $10,000 for information leading to his current known location.

Webb is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, approximately 165 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

Anyone has information on the disappearance of Webb or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911. Those with information can also call Investigator Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248 or Detective BD Price 806-548-4111.

(This is a news release from LPD)