LPD continues investigating deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department continued to investigate a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian Wednesday. The crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway westbound access road.

LPD said the pedestrian’s vehicle had broken down, so he walked across the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.

He then tried to cross the road in front of a moving vehicle but was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.

