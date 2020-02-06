LPD continues search for missing homeless woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department continues to search for missing 38-year-old Vicki Gray who was last seen and heard from on June 6, 2019.

Gray is homeless and usually seen in the area of Avenue Q. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’06” in height. Gray is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911. People may also use Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(This is a press release from LPD)