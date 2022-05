LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash at 46th Street and Avenue J after a police chase, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the chase started after noon at 19th Street and Avenue Q. A suspect was in custody, according to police.

Authorities said more information would be released as it became available. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.