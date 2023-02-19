LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department accounted three follow-up investigations by its Major Crash Unit which could lead to some traffic issues.

Police will be scene in the 2600 block of Avenue Q Monday at 8:15 a.m. They will be on scene in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue on Monday at 9:15 a.m. They will then be on scene Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Slaton Road.

The following is a press release from LPD.

LPD to Conduct Follow-Up Crash Investigations

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct three follow-up crash investigations early next week.

The unit will start their investigations on Monday, February 20th at 8:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Avenue Q in reference to case 23-20. The northbound lanes will have varying closures throughout the operation. However, the left southbound lane will remain open. Investigators expect to be on-scene at this location for about 45 minutes.

The second investigation is expected to begin around 9:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Avenue in reference to case 23-1641. The left and center southbound lanes of Milwaukee Avenue will be closed throughout the operation. The northbound lanes will have intermittent closures, but will remain open. Investigators expect to be on-scene at this location for about 45 minutes.

On Tuesday, February 21st, officers will begin their investigation at 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway in the eastbound lanes. This is in reference to case 23-4474. Southeast Drive (Spur 331) will be closed to eastbound traffic onto Slaton Highway. Motorists in these lanes will be detoured to the westbound lanes of Slaton Highway. Slaton Highway (US-84) will be closed to eastbound traffic. All eastbound traffic on Slaton Highway will be diverted south onto Olive Avenue. Eastbound Slaton Hwy. access roads will be accessible from Olive Avenue by East County Road 7200. The investigation at this location is expected to last until 10:00 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign-up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.