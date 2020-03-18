LPD: Death investigation in Central Lubbock

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene of a death investigation Tuesday.

According to LPD, police were called to a house in the 4200 block of 64th street just after 3:00 p.m.

LPD did not know the cause of death, and is trying to determine what happened.

This is a developing situation, check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

