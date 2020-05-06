LPD delivering for Lubbock Meals on Wheels on May 13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 13th, the Lubbock Police Department will deliver all of Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches to over 800 recipients on 62 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from LPD each year. We are excited to have LPD officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. LPD will be at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30 am and 11:15 am to pick up meals for delivery.

Every day, but especially during Police Week, please be sure to show your appreciation to LPD and all local Peace Officers. They put their lives on the line and provide support in more ways than most of us realize.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is not government funded, nor are we a United Way agency. We are able to feed over 800 homebound people thanks to generous support from the Lubbock Community.

In accordance with current occupancy guidelines, only 22 officers will be allowed in our building at a time.

WHO:

Lubbock Meals on Wheels & Lubbock Police Department

WHAT:

LPD Delivers

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 13, 10:30 am – Noon

WHERE:

2304 34th Street

For more information, please call Mary at (806) 792-7971 or email mary@LubbockMOW.org

