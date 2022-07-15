LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people, including two deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, were hurt in a crash Thursday night near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Texas Tech Parkway, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the Texas Anti-Gang Center tried to stop a vehicle at 11:55 p.m. near 19th Street and Aberdeen Avenue, and the driver fled. LPD said officers “attempted a low speed collision, but the driver continued to flee.”

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle “rammed” two LCSO deputies. Both deputies and the suspect had moderate injures and were taken to University Medical Center, according to LPD.

Police told EverythingLubbock.com that three people were in custody early Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.