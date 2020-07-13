LPD detective to be recognized with the Cherish the Children Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce recognize Detective Kyle Purdue with the 2020 Cherish the Children Award on Tuesday, July 14th at 1:00 PM at the Citizens Tower located at 1208 14th Street. The award is presented as part of the Go Blue Lubbock campaign.

The Cherish the Children Award is given annually to an entity or individuals from the community recognized as an advocate for child safety and child abuse prevention. In his role with the Lubbock Police Department, Detective Purdue witnessed the effects of child abuse and neglect firsthand. He observed a need for greater child safety and made it his own personal mission to try and create change around this critical issue.

In addition to the award presentation, Mayor Dan Pope, Senator Charles Perry, and Representative John Frullo will present on child abuse prevention efforts in the Lubbock area and how our community as a whole can work toward ensuring the safety of all children on the South Plains.

The award was originally scheduled to be presented in April as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Go Blue Lubbock Campaign. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be observed.

About the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention

SPCCAP is a coalition of entities and agencies that serve children and families and advocate for children’s issues. Through collaboration, education, and advocacy SPCCAP aims to prevent the abuse and neglect of South Plains area children. For more information on the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention please contact Carla Olson, Chairman at carla.olson@parentingcottage.org.

About Lubbock Area United Way

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is a pro-business, pro-growth and pro-jobs facilitator preserving the competitive enterprise system of Lubbock’s business environment. More about the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce can be learned at www.lubbockchamber.com.

(News release from the South Plains Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention, Lubbock Area United Way and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)