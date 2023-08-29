LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday told EverythingLubbock.com 172 people were arrested in human trafficking operations so far in 2023 and eight victims made outcries.

On Monday, LPD announced 5 women were charged with prostitution and one man was charged with solicitation after an operation in Downtown Lubbock. Police explained no outcries about being trafficked were made in this operation. In previous operations where outcries were made, police said the individuals were not charged.

“These operations are called human trafficking operations because the goal is to identify and provide resources to any individual who is being trafficked,” LPD said.

Lubbock Police partners with Voice of Hope to provide resources for victims. LPD said, “Prostitutes are often times human trafficking victims, so the escalation of 2021 legislation … allows for harsher punishment for [people] who are taking part in or compelling human trafficking.”

Police explained the enhanced Texas prostitution law that went into effect in September of 2021 turned soliciting prostitution from a Class B Misdemeanor to a State Jail Felony, which carries up to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000.

What is the difference between prostitution and human trafficking? According to LPD, “The difference in prostitution is the person is committing the offense if they knowingly offer or agree to receive a fee from another to engage in sexual conduct.”

Police also said, “Human trafficking is trafficking of adults for labor by force, fraud or coercion.”

LPD said those accused of human trafficking could face the following charges:

Prostitution

Promotion of prostitution

Online promotion of prostitution

Aggravated promotion of prostitution

Aggravated online promotion of prostitution

Compelling Prostitution

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. Survivors of human trafficking can find resources and help at the Lubbock Police Department, OneVoiceHome and Voice of Hope.